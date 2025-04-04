PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

