Wedbush Comments on RH’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.06.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

