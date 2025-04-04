20,720 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 77,926 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 207,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

