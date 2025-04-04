PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

