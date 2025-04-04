PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $207.10 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

