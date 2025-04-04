First Western Trust Bank Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

