Puzo Michael J Sells 3,098 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $155.98 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

