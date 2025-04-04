Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $355.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

