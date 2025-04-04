Broderick Brian C Buys 1,172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Down 4.1 %

HD opened at $355.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.11 and a 200-day moving average of $398.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

