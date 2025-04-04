Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.