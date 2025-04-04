Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,349 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $187.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.03 and its 200-day moving average is $198.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

