Smith Moore & CO. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $305.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.22 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

