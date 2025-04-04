ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen downgraded ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

GWH stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $14.10.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.46). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,263.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.96%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

