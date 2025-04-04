Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $570.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.43.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $423.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,258 shares of company stock worth $610,936 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.