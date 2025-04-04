ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital lowered ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:GWH opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $14.10.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.46). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 101.96% and a negative net margin of 1,263.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

