Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.74)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.23-636.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.23 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.760 EPS.

Shares of GES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

