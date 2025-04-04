Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after buying an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after buying an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.