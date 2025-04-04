Leisure Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that primarily provide goods and services related to recreation, travel, entertainment, and other leisure activities. These stocks are often associated with industries like hospitality, tourism, and entertainment, and they can be quite sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.54. 5,898,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.85.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 4,720,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

