Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $450.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.72. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

