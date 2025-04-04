FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.72. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

