Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 229.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $235.64 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.