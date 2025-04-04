Foundry Partners LLC Has $26.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $243.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $232.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.