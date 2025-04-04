World Investment Advisors Has $5.94 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

NYSE RTX opened at $130.14 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

