Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.