Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $454.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

