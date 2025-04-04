Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.