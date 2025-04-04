Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.31 and its 200-day moving average is $339.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

