Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks represent shares of companies primarily engaged in the creation, distribution, or monetization of digital content such as online advertising, streaming services, virtual entertainment, and social networks. These stocks often reflect the performance and innovations within the digital media landscape and are influenced by changing consumer trends, technological advancements, and digital advertising revenue streams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.87. 6,137,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,379,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $380.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.49.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 10,625,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 472,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,914. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 6,327,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,578,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

