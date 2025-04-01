Top Medical Stocks To Watch Today – April 1st

Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, Eli Lilly and Company, iCoreConnect, AbbVie, Pfizer, and UnitedHealth Group are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the healthcare and medical industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment manufacturing, and healthcare services. Investors consider these stocks based on a company’s potential to innovate, respond to evolving healthcare needs, and capitalize on advancements in medicine and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,486,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $376.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,421. The company has a market cap of $713.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $13.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $812.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,659. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $846.30 and a 200-day moving average of $835.00.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCT traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 171,553,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,285. iCoreConnect has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.05. 3,062,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 24,936,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,043,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $525.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

