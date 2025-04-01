Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

