Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 978,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,224. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

