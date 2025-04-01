Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $204.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average is $203.09. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $280.70.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

