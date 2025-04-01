TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$14.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:PZA traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21. The stock has a market cap of C$322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.31 and a 12 month high of C$13.92.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

