Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$2.30 by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

TSE E traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

