Top Growth Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, BlackRock, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, and Prologis are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow at rates significantly higher than the overall market, often due to innovative business models or expanding market opportunities. These companies typically reinvest earnings back into operations rather than paying dividends, aiming for long-term capital appreciation despite higher valuation risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,589,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,514,338. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $947.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,924. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $977.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $992.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $141.85. 1,364,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,424. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.84. 1,127,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 955,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,311. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

