Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GREEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.46%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

