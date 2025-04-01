Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $57.15. 1,130,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,296,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

