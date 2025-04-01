Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $911.50 and last traded at $925.39. Approximately 1,071,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,577,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $932.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.