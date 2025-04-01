Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $166.83. 5,745,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,296,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 206,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

