Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.07.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

