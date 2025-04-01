Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Healthcare Triangle Price Performance
Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.07.
About Healthcare Triangle
