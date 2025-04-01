Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (ADAP, AIG, AKR, ALLY, APD, ASO, AUTL, BAC, BJ, BK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 1st:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $87.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $12.00 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $460.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $132.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $245.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $594.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $208.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $69.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its price target reduced by Jones Trading from $9.00 to $8.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $175.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $273.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $3.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $139.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $645.00 to $615.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 328 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.88). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $584.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its target price trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $355.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $106.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $420.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

