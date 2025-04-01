Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (ADAP, AIG, AKR, ALLY, APD, ASO, AUTL, BAC, BJ, BK)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 1st:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $355.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $87.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $12.00 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $460.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $132.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $245.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $594.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $208.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $69.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its price target reduced by Jones Trading from $9.00 to $8.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $195.00 to $175.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $273.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $3.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $139.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $645.00 to $615.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 328 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.88). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $584.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its target price trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $355.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $106.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $420.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.