Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Pharos Energy stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 22.20 ($0.29). 108,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,238. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 19.05 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.98 ($0.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £110.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.50.

Insider Activity

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £987.48 ($1,275.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,917 shares of company stock worth $293,604. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

