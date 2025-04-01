B. Riley Lowers Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $65.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 457,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Harrow by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Harrow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Harrow by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

