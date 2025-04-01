Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,614,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

