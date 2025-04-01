Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
