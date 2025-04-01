Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rises By 50.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

