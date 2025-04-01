Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rises By 50.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lonza Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffet Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.