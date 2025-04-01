Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 1,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,535. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $642.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

