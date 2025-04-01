SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 193,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,288,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLQT

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SelectQuote

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SelectQuote by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.