Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.18 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 67266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

