Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of GMVHY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 53,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598. Entain has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1198 dividend. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

