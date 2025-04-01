Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Decreases By 17.4%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 21,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,430. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

